A Walgreens employee is accused of giving kids the COVID vaccine instead of the flu shot.

A family from southern Indiana claims that their 4- and 5-year-old children were given adult COVID-19 injections instead of flu shots at Walgreens, despite the fact that the vaccine is not recommended for children under the age of 12.

On October 4, the family of four went to a Walgreens in Evansville to obtain their flu vaccines, but after they left, they claim an employee called to alert them of the error, according to WFIE-TV, a local television news station.

WFIE reported that the family was handed COVID-19 vaccine cards, which showed that the children, who were born in 2016 and 2017, had received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

According to WFIE, the children were taken to a pediatric cardiologist and told that they were both showing indicators of heart problems, and the younger child had been sick with a fever and cough.

Although the COVID-19 vaccination is indicated for adults to avoid serious illness, it is not licensed for children under the age of 12.

Pfizer stated last week that it had filed its COVID-19 vaccine to the FDA for approval for children aged 5 to 11 years old, while children as young as 4 would be ineligible. However, compared to adults, children in this age group would receive a third of the dosage.

Despite the lower doses, younger children were able to create virus-fighting antibodies that were as effective as those seen in teenagers and young adults, according to research.

If approved, the vaccine may be available in a matter of weeks.

This isn’t the first time a young child has been administered the COVID-19 vaccine by mistake. At the end of September, a 4-year-old in Maryland was given a COVID-19 dose instead of the flu vaccination at a local Walgreens, according to WBFF-TV, a local TV news station.

“Events like these are exceedingly rare, and we take this problem very seriously,” Walgreens said in a statement to the TV station at the time.

“Several safety checks are included in our multi-step vaccination technique to reduce the risk of human mistake. We just evaluated this process with our pharmacy team to ensure that it does not happen again “In September, the business stated.

