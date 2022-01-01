A volunteer who has spent 36 years assisting others has been astonished by a letter from the government.

When a woman from St Helens read a letter containing a New Year surprise, she was “very taken aback.”

Betty Mather, 88, a former admin worker, was “pleasantly startled” when she got mail from the Cabinet Office in November.

“I didn’t expect it to happen,” she told The Washington Newsday.

Betty took voluntary redundancy from Pilkington’s, the glass firm founded in St Helens in 1826, almost thirty years ago after working in the office since leaving school.

Betty’s buddy who worked as a volunteer advisor at the Citizens Advice Bureau suggested she continue working in a volunteer role, and “the rest is history.”

Betty stepped back 36 years later, with the filing system computerized and the bureau relocated to home working during the coronavirus pandemic.

Of the New Year Honours, the Eccleston woman was awarded a British Empire Medal for “services to the community in St Helens.”

Betty volunteers at the Barnardo’s branch in St Helens and St Julie’s Church in Eccleston on the side, in addition to her work with Citizens Advice.

She also volunteered in the first Willowbrook Hospice shop in St Helens, when they were raising funds to open the hospice 27 years ago.

“The attention and assistance that they provide at the hospice, you can’t measure it at all,” Betty told The Washington Newsday. It’s really a fantastic location.” “Meeting up with extremely lovely, pleasant people” at Citizens Advice has been a highlight for her over the last few decades.

“It was a delight to go to work,” she remarked. You didn’t consider it a hassle because you thought you were doing a good job.

“Throughout the time I worked there, it was a very friendly group of folks.

“I believe that if you work in that setting and volunteer, you are the type of person who wants to give back.”

“People are, in general, quite friendly and pleasant.”

“I think you get far more happiness and a sense of doing something good than anything else,” Betty remarked.

The British Empire Medal (BME) was awarded to the following Merseyside residents in the New Year Honours:

