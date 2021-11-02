A vitamin deficiency could be indicated by a sign on your head.

Vitamin D is necessary for strong bones, teeth, and muscles.

When we are outside and exposed to direct sunlight, our bodies produce Vitamin D.

During the winter, however, we rely on food sources and pills to receive our vitamin D.

Around 20% of adults are thought to be vitamin D deficient, and there are numerous major risk factors for vitamin D insufficiency.

Muscle pains and weakness, waddling gait, persistent broad discomfort, or bone pain in the lower back, pelvis, and foot are all symptoms of a deficit, according to the Express.

Vitamin D can be found in a variety of meals, including oily fish, red meat, liver, egg yolks, and fortified foods, such as fat spreads and breakfast cereals.

According to Holland & Barrett, 90 percent of the vitamin D in our bodies comes from exposure to sunlight, with only 10% coming from food.

“Even if you take fortified meals, you could be at danger of vitamin D insufficiency,” the health site says. The signs and symptoms of a vitamin D deficiency differ from person to person.” Head sweats are one symptom, as a sweaty scalp is a common “early indicator” of vitamin D deficiency.

The site also includes a list of other warning indicators to be aware of.

Low mood, weakened muscles, frequent illness, and weight gain are all symptoms of vitamin insufficiency, according to the website.

If you don’t get enough, your immune system will be weakened, but if you don’t get enough, you’ll be uncomfortable.

Vitamin D oversupplementation, on the other hand, can be just as hazardous and should be avoided.

According to the NHS, taking too many vitamin D pills over time can cause too much calcium to build up in the body, weakening the bones and causing kidney and heart damage.