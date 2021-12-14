A vital service that assisted in catching rapists is now in jeopardy.

Unless essential funding is found, a specialist programme designed to assist some of Merseyside’s most vulnerable people could be shut down.

Red Umbrella is a non-profit organization that works to protect street sex workers from violence, abuse, and human trafficking.

It also encourages victims to report crimes against them, which has proven vital in apprehending dangerous criminals such as rapists.

Red Umbrella is a one-of-a-kind organization that helps people all across the region, especially women with special needs and those who have been victims of trauma, childhood abuse, or exploitation.

It aims to establish a relationship between persons who sell sex as a means of survival and authorities, providing them with food, contraception, and healthcare services.

The agency also encourages those it assists to report crimes against them, resulting in the removal of thugs responsible for sexual violence off Merseyside’s streets.

Eugen Ancuta, a vicious serial rapist who was sentenced to 18 years in prison, was one of the most horrific cases.

Over the course of a three-day spree, Ancuta raped, brutalized, and assaulted three Liverpool sex workers, but thanks to Red Umbrella, his victims were tracked down and critical evidence was presented.

“Too often, persons selling sex fear that their reports will not be taken seriously or that they will be penalized by the police,” said service manager Rachel Fowler, elaborating on the need of the organization’s assistance.

“While not everyone believes they are at risk of danger, many of the people we help already have vulnerabilities, such as addiction, homelessness, poor mental and physical health, poverty, exploitation, and abuse.”

“These flaws make them easy prey for criminals, who believe they won’t report crimes, that no one is watching them, or that they are undeserving of help.”

“Together with Merseyside Police, Red Umbrella has helped to remove some of the barriers for persons selling sex to report crimes and to feel sure that their reports of abuse and violence against them would be believed and supported.”

Despite its importance, the project is now on the verge of being shut down in March 2022.

