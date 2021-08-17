A visitor jumps in to free a Utah alligator handler who has been dragged inside the enclosure by a reptile.

During a presentation, an alligator drew a Utah reptile center staffer inside its enclosure, but a visitor jumped into action and saved the lady from the creature’s jaws.

The handler was opening the enclosure to feed the reptile as usual, according to Shane Richins, owner of Scales & Tails Utah, where the incident occurred Saturday. According to the Associated Press, the alligator bit her hand and dragged her into the water while she was doing it.

The alligator kept its jaws locked and thrashed around as the woman sought to extricate herself, according to video captured by a guest.

As the situation developed, one of the visitors, Donnie Wiseman, screamed, “We’ve got trouble in here!” To save the woman, he leaped into the water and climbed on top of the alligator. The snake, on the other hand, would not release go of the woman.

The woman’s arm was then freed by another man, Todd Christopher, who came to the side of the enclosure, according to KSL. The handler calmly gave the two guys instructions that allowed her to leave the cage.

As a spectator escorted the children out of the enclosure, they were heard crying.

“Working with some of these creatures has inherent dangers, which we accept as members of the team. The type of catastrophe we pray never happens happened yesterday,” the firm wrote in a Facebook message.

“These gentlemen could have stayed in the safety zone like most of us, but instead voluntarily went into the danger and assisted in the capture of the alligator. Their assistance, combined with our staff member’s training, most likely saved her life and limbs,” the statement continued.

Amy Christopher, Todd Christopher’s wife and a nurse, was there on the scene and offered first aid to the handler until emergency services came.

Richins, the owner of Scales & Tails Utah, stated that his company has a stringent protocol that requires staff to work with alligators with a second handler present. However, if the employee does not intend to enter the enclosure, this restriction has not been enforced in recent years.

According to the Associated Press, Richins stated, “We still police it strongly once anyone gets in with the gator but, of course, coming forward, we will be back to strictly enforcing it with any contacts with the gator for that particular reason.”

Tails & Scales Utah praised Wiseman and Christopher for their quick thinking that saved the day.