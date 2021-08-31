A Virginia teen with a violent past is accused of murdering her ‘scared’ grandmother.

An 18-year-old Virginia teen with a violent history is accused of viciously beating his grandmother to death before contacting the cops and saying she was unconscious on the floor.

The accused, identified as David Rowe, had been living in a trailer close to his grandmother’s house in Frederick County, Dianna Swaner. He went inside her house on Saturday to retrieve a can of beans and ended up killing her when she intervened.

“Rowe claimed he then punched Swaner in the head with his left hand, snatched her from her chair, and slammed her head into the television. Rowe then escorted Swaner’s head into the corner of a fireplace, where Rowe struck Swaner in the head with a glass-jarred candle, according to a criminal complaint filed by Brandon J. Hazelwood, a Frederick County Sheriff’s Office investigator, according to The Winchester Star.

The accused then dialed 911, reporting that he had discovered his 63-year-old grandmother, who seemed to be deceased, lying on the floor. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division arrived at the house and declared her dead. The woman had been slain, according to the investigation. Rowe was arrested and charged with second-degree murder after confessing to the crime, according to the Royal Examiner.

The accused also had a history of violence, according to the investigation. Rowe had attacked his grandma and a bystander who had gone to her rescue in April. The suspect was arrested and charged with assault and violence as well as assault and battery on a family member. Following Rowe’s arrest, the grandmother obtained a 72-hour temporary protection order against him, which she did not renew.

John Daniels, the victim’s boyfriend, told The Winchester Star that she was afraid of her grandchild.

“He just wanted to fight whether he had an argument with someone or didn’t know how to deal with an emotional issue. Daniels told the outlet on Monday that she was afraid of him.

Rowe’s uncle, Michael Swaner, also admitted that he was irritable and that the victim was still terrified of him.

“He had a bad temper all the time. But she always did her best to assist him out,” Michael told the magazine.

As of Monday, the accused was still in detention, and no information about his bond status was available.