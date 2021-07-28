A Virginia man was sentenced to life in prison for slamming his wife with a hammer and killing her child.

A Virginia man was sentenced to life in prison for bludgeoning his wife with a hammer after suspecting her of having many adulterous affairs and tragically smothering her infant daughter.

Dennis Chambers, 61, was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday for viciously abusing Corena Chambers, 24, and murdering her 5-month-old daughter after realizing she wasn’t his own child, according to 13 News Now.

Corena was allegedly assaulted so violently that she suffered “serious face injuries, including fractures, considerable blood loss, and further wounds, resulting in her incapacity to talk or rationally converse with investigators,” according to a criminal complaint acquired by the source. On several things around where Mrs. Chambers was positioned on the floor and in the bed area, quantities of dried and wet red fluid, as well as moisture consistent with blood and urine, were discovered.”

The offenses occurred at the couple’s Aberdeen Creek Road home on July 7, 2020. Dennis’ brother, Johnny Musick, phoned deputies to the house when Corena’s bedroom door was found locked from the inside and the baby could not be heard from within.

When deputies arrived, they forced their way into the room and discovered the baby dead on a bed, while Corena was lying on the floor next to the bed, “with various items piled on top of her,” according to 13 Times Now. By that time, Dennis had fled the scene.

Corena was airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where she underwent emergency surgery to relieve brain swelling. She was apparently in a coma for several months and is still in a long-term care facility.

According to the site, Dennis was detained the next day at the Wahrani Nature Trail on Eltham Road in New Kent County after someone reported seeing his vehicle there. Dennis confessed to beating Corena with a hammer and suffocating her infant with a cotton burp cloth when questioned about the assault and murder, according to Law and Crime.

According to Law and Crime, Gloucester County Sheriff Darrell Warren remarked at the time of the finding, “Anytime you have a little vulnerable youngster involved in some type of heinous crime like this, it’s really difficult for everyone involved.”

Dennis was charged with murder in the second degree. Corena’s neighbors told deputies after his arrest that he had multiple extramarital encounters with “different males” and that “he would.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.