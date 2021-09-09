A Virginia man pleads guilty to posting that he was “feeling cute” during the Capitol riots.

On Thursday, a Chesapeake, Virginia man admitted responsibility in court after posting images and videos on Facebook of himself participating in the January 6 insurgency attempt.

When he appeared before U.S. District Judge Amy Jackson on Thursday, Jacob Hiles pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of parading, protesting, or picketing in a Capitol building, according to the terms of his plea agreement.

When the court asked if he had anything to say, Hiles replied, “No, your honor, I simply want to plead guilty.”

Hiles was arrested in January after “multiple Facebook friends” sent them videos and photos of him at the riots, starting with a selfie of “a bearded individual wearing a dark in color sweatshirt bearing the words”F**K ANTIFA,” a tan in color neck gaiter, baseball cap, and tan in color goggles” posted at 5:46 AM on the morning of January 6, according to an FBI affidavit.

I’m not sure if they’ll start a revolution later – on Capitol Hill.”

Hiles appeared to make a reference to protestor Ashli Babbitt, who was shot and killed by Capitol police while attempting to gain access to the speaker’s lobby, saying on Facebook: “After being tear gassed for an hour, we entered the capitol [sic], thousands of us.” In front of us, the FBI shot and killed a woman. Out of the building, we followed the trail of her blood.”

Hiles posted a video of himself wearing ski goggles standing in front of the Capitol building at 4:36 p.m., according to the affidavit, which includes a screencap, alleging the media was ignoring the fact that the FBI had shot and killed a woman. It was Capitol police, in fact.

The affidavit also mentions a Facebook post from the same day that shows a video of Hiles inside the Capitol building with a group of people “smoking an unidentified substance.” “I’m not a smoker AT ALL, but when the cop asks you if you’re going to hit that, I ain’t going to let it go…” says the caption.

Hiles became the 56th defendant to plead guilty to charges relating to riots at the US Capitol insurgency attempt on Thursday.

