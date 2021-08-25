A Virginia couple was arrested for the murder of their newborn daughter, claiming that their pet cat killed her.

A Virginia couple was arrested on Monday for torturing their 10-day-old daughter to death and attempting to blame it on the family’s beloved cat.

Raven Michelle Sebolka, the newborn, was taken to a local hospital with “unknown injuries” on July 30 about 8:30 p.m. ET. According to Law and Crime, deputies from the Richmond Police Department were dispatched to the hospital, where detectives discovered the baby had sustained the injuries “while in her house.”

According to CBS station WTVR-TV, the baby’s father, Matthew Sebolka, 23, told deputies that he left the child in her car seat for a few minutes to use the restroom and when he returned, he spotted the family’s cat on the baby’s neck.

The infant’s mother, Elizabeth Tyler Sebolka, was then contacted and the kid was sent to the hospital with rashes all over his body and puffy eyes, according to Matthew. However, WTVR learned that the baby had a skull fracture, bruising on the left side of her head, and possibly evidence of suffocation when she was taken to the hospital.

The baby died of her injuries on Aug. 10, and the county medical examiner ruled the death a homicide, according to Law and Crime.

Matthew was charged with child neglect resulting in serious injuries, and investigators said he could face more charges.

According to WTVR-TV, Elizabeth was also detained on Monday just after 9:00 p.m. ET and charged with child abuse and neglect as well as giving false statements to police during the investigation of another incident.

In view of the applicable law in the commonwealth, W. Edward Riley, a criminal defense attorney in Virginia who is not engaged in the case, told WTVR-TV that it will be a difficult court struggle for the couple.

Riley told the source that “the law in Virginia is fairly broad on permitting the Commonwealth to demonstrate cause of death connected to the original act of trauma, which is normally shot, stabbed, or, as in this case, what looks to be trauma to the head.” “It will be very tough to defend if your customer is the one who did that. Then there’s the question of whether it’s second-degree murder or manslaughter in terms of intent. If there is fury or terror, the murder is ruled out and the case becomes a manslaughter case.”