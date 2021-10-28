A Virginia councilman darkens his skin to portray a character from the film “Coming to America.”

After darkening his skin to dress up like a character from the popular film Coming to America, a councilman in a Virginia county recently apologized.

Warsaw Councilman Faron Hamblin, a white guy, recently shared a picture of himself with darkened skin, dressed as the Coming to America figure Randy Watson, according to WWBT News in Richmond, Virginia.

In a Facebook post, Hamblin, who is also a musician, wrote, “Tonight, in remembrance of my late friend, I dressed up as the renowned Randy Watson. Give it up for Sexual Chocolate, my band “WWBT News reports on the situation. The tweet alluded to a scene in the film Coming to America in which Eddie Murphy portrayed Watson, the main singer of the band Sexual Chocolate.

Watson and Sexual Chocolate perform a cover of Whitney Houston’s 1985 single The Greatest Love of All in the original Coming to America film. Coming 2 America, the film’s sequel, also features Watson.

According to WWBT News, Hamblin got outrage and criticism quickly after posting the photo of himself dressed as Watson, prompting him to delete the post.

Hamblin responded to the criticism on his public Facebook page immediately after removing the original remark, according to WWBT News.

“Folks I posted a photo of myself dressed as Randy Watson from the movie. Randy is a [B]lack man, for those of you who have seen the movie. As a result, I dressed the role. Suit, hair, and yes, brown makeup, “According to a screenshot from WWBT News, Hamblin wrote in the post. “Many people thought it was humiliating, but I didn’t. I did it to express my admiration for the character and the film. However, some people think it’s disrespectful for me to dress as a black person because I’m white.” Murphy also played a white Jewish man named Saul in Coming to America, which Hamblin mentioned in his piece.

According to the screenshot, Hamblin commented, "In the movie Eddie Murphy represented a white Jewish man and it was amusing as hell." "I can't speak for the entire Jewish community, but I'm sure there were some who were outraged. Eddie, on the other hand, demonstrated his artistic freedom. He had no intention of harming the Jewish community." Also included is a screenshot of the post.