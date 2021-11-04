A viral video showing a fast food restaurant paying $20 per hour has sparked a debate about ‘livable wages.’

A number of businesses around the country are struggling to operate with fewer employees, but one viral TikTok video showed a fully staffed burger establishment in Kent, Washington, with 15 people working for $20 per hour.

User missadriennek said the Dick’s Burgers location was fully staffed, and her order of two cheeseburgers, one deluxe cheeseburger, two plates of fries, one shake, and one float came out to roughly $20 in her TikTok, which has nearly 780,000 views since it was released on October 23.

“#NoWorkerShortage” and “#PayALivingWage” were among the hashtags in her caption. In the post’s comments section, a discussion erupted. Some people thought the hourly wage of $20 was excessive.

One TikTok user said, “You shouldn’t make $20 an hour at a position that is supposed to be a [16-year- old’s] first job.” “This is a learning opportunity, not a job.” Another TikToker shared their story of running a small business.

“I would be out of business if I paid all of my seven employees 20 [per hour],” they wrote.

Another comment said, “The job doesn’t add up to the wage.”

Others were perplexed as to how the burger industry would continue to exist. Employees may not work as frequently as they receive more money per hour, according to some.

“You might be paid $20 per hour, but how many hours do you work each week? It makes no difference how much more they are paid per hour if they only work 25 to 30 hours a week “one of the comments read

Missadriennek responded by saying she questioned her server how often he worked and he told her he worked 36 hours that week.

Many people praised Dick’s Burgers for their pay.

One viewer noted, “There isn’t a labor shortage.” “There is a scarcity of low-cost labor.” Another person mentioned the amount of years the company has been in operation.

“The man has been in business for YEARS and has always paid greater pay and better benefits than the usual,” the commenter claimed of the 1950s-era chain.

Employees are more likely to stay loyal to a company if they are paid more, according to one watcher.

According to the Department of Labor, the federal minimum wage is $7.25 per hour, while state minimum wages may vary. This is a condensed version of the information.