A viral video purports to show a man following a woman home with zip ties, attempting to break in.

A woman described how a stranger followed her to her residence and tried to break in while wearing gloves and zip ties.

The video, which was posted on the woman’s Instagram, became viral immediately after it was shared on social media. On October 28, Kezia Williams, an entrepreneur and CEO of The Black upStart, shared the film captured by her security camera.

Williams was seen walking inside her front door with her dog in the video. A man approached the front of the house and attempted to open the door a few moments later. He then began putting on gloves while peering through the windows.

In an Instagram post, Williams wrote, “This week, an unknown man followed me home and attempted to break in with zip ties in his pocket.” Maryland was the scene of the incident.

Home security cameras, such as Williams’ doorbell camera, have been demonstrated in numerous studies to reduce crime and aid police in identifying criminals caught on camera. In fact, the University of North Carolina’s Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology polled 422 burglars, who claimed they thought about security equipment when picking which residences to break into.

When robbers noticed that the house was outfitted with cameras, they were deterred around 25% of the time, according to the study.

