A viral video demonstrates why you should wash your hairbrush on a regular basis.

Unwashed hair brushes may be the cause of your hair becoming oily rapidly, according to viral TikTok videos, and experts agree.

A viral video on the social media platform revealed just how much filth can be found on your hairbrushes. Trust isn’t automatically in the hands of viral videos, as it is with TikTok, so The Washington Newsday spoke to experts who shared their thoughts on the significance of washing your hairbrush.

After sharing the video on November 12, TikTok user @everything tidy received over 3.8 million views for her hairbrush washing experiment. “I watched a video last week, and it was a girl, and she stated that maybe the major reason your hair gets greasy or oily so quickly isn’t because of your hair follicles, but because of your brush,” she said in the video.

The TikToker keeps immersing four hairbrushes in hot water and wash before soaking them. The once-clear water had become a dark brown tone after an hour.

She cautioned, "Ladies, don't forget to wash your hairbrushes." "I had no idea that was a thing." "People don't wash their hairbrushes, but they absolutely should," Lisa Shepherd, a well-known British hair colorist and proprietor of The Hair Boss, told The Washington Newsday. According to Shepherd, forgetting to wash your brushes might result in a slew of things you don't want in your mane: "If you don't give it a proper wash, dead skin, product, and your natural oils can collect on your brush." It's the ideal setting for bacteria to thrive." "If your brush's bristles have built-up oils, they can transfer to your hair." This will disseminate the oil into your strands every time you brush. If you have oily hair, giving your brush a thorough cleaning on a regular basis may result in a significant reduction in the amount of oil you notice." "If you use a lot of creams or gels, the product might cluster," Shepherd explained, adding that built-up product on the brush can make it look like dandruff in your hair.