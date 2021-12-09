A viral Reddit post claims that a 60-day COVID intubation costs more over $3 million, igniting debate.

Someone shared their relative’s medical bill following a 60-day stay in the hospital due to COVID-19, and the post went viral on Reddit.

“Here’s how much it costs to be intubated in the ICU for 60 days in the US due to COVID-19,” user AlecOP9 captioned the image. Despite the fact that the complete bill is not visible, the “patient’s responsibility” line is clearly visible: $3,383,860.40. Over 75,000 people have voted on the post.

According to the CDC, nearly 3.4 million persons were admitted to hospitals across the country with confirmed COVID-19 between August 1, 2020, and December 6, 2020. For the week of November 23rd, the seven-day average of hospital admissions was 6,336. As the Omicron variation continues to spread across the country, the following week saw an increase of 14.6 percent, with an average of 7,262 admissions.

“Not a dollar was spent out of their pocket,” the Redditor emphasized, adding that their cousin’s health insurance covered the full expense.

The patient was insured by California’s state-funded insurance, Medi-Cal, which covers COVID-related treatments, according to the post.

According to the DHCS website, the COVID-19 Uninsured Group program was implemented on August 28, 2020, and it covered “COVID-19 diagnostic testing, testing-related services, and treatment services, including hospitalization and all medically necessary care, at no cost to the individual, for up to 12 months or until the end of the public health emergency, whichever comes first,” for up to 12 months or until the end of the public health emergency, whichever comes first.

The dates linked with the patient’s stay at the hospital were shown in a column to the left of the bill, and they were 8/26-2021—just over 60 days.

In response to criticism, the Redditor said that an itemized bill might reduce the total cost, “…possibly, but not by much.” “I was on O2, fentanyl, propofol, antibiotics, and had four bronchoscopies, three CT scans, and countless x-rays, as well as a tracheostomy.” It is really costly. They were being looked after by a total of 12 persons.” Over 6,000 people have commented on the post, with many of them debating the high expense of American healthcare in general and how it compares to other countries’ systems.

