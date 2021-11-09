A viral German-language ad asks for donations to help feed hungry Americans.

Since it was posted to social media, a video showcasing a German-language commercial to help feed starving Americans has gone viral.

Last week, TikTok user @teresamorcho posted the video to the platform with the reply caption: “Germany is genuinely creating films to help feed America.”

“I assumed it was a prank at first. I honestly believed someone was playing a joke on me, but they weren’t. I had to conduct my own research, which led me to the video. Prepare to be surprised.” The video then transitions to a German-language commercial, which begins with a girl sitting on steps outside a house, with a voiceover explaining that she “lives with minimal access to nutritional food.” “Her poor eating habits could lead to diabetes, heart disease, and an expensive government reliance. Food insecurity affects 49 million people in the United States “The narration continues.

During the commercial, a woman sits next to the child and explains, “They’re starving for more than just a meal. I’m yearning for a change. Now is the time for Germany to assist America.” The commercial concludes with an infographic based on a Gallup poll from 2013/14 that found that 20% of Americans are food insecure, compared to only 6% in Germany.

The video has been seen more than 8.6 million times and liked more than 1.6 million times as of Tuesday.

However, despite the fact that the commercial included a request for Germans to help feed Americans and was in German, it was funded for by the United States-based campaign Great Nations Eat.

@teresamorcho

Original sound – Reply to @meowminzit Teresa Morcho is a writer and a poet. The group’s “Germany for America” commercial was one of three that it ran to raise awareness to the amount of Americans who struggle to eat a healthy diet.

The ads, which first aired in 2015, promoted the goal of ending food insecurity in the United States. Voiceovers in Mandarin Chinese and Slovenian, as well as similar statistics from the same poll, were incorporated in other videos.

Diego Fonseca, art director for Germany for America, stated in a post six years ago: “We frequently see PSA [public service announcement]advertising for other nations in need in the United States.

“To bring attention to the horrific reality that exists in other countries. This is a condensed version of the information.