A video teaser from Hummel teases the release of Everton’s new third kit.

The new Everton third kit will be unveiled on Wednesday, and Hummel has released a video teaser for it.

The shirt appears to be based on the Blues’ away jersey from the late 1950s and early 1960s, according to the 15-second animation.

The sequence depicts the design of the shirt Everton wore on their travels over half a century ago, continuing with the royal blue, white, and yellow three-color livery that appears on Hummel’s 2021/22 home shirt for the club.

The shirt is primarily white, with a blue v-neck collar and blue sleeve trim, and three horizontal stripes across the chest, two thinner and yellow on either side of a thicker blue band in the center.

It remains to be seen how closely Everton’s current kit producers in Denmark will conform to the old style.

The 2021/22 away jersey, which was initially worn in the final game of the season, is also based on a vintage Everton shirt, dating back to the club’s early days in the Victorian era.

Everton tried to introduce some unity to their side in 1881/82 by dying all their jerseys black and adding a red sash from shoulder to hip for a dash of color after acquiring players from other clubs who all brought their own gear.

The decision earned them the moniker “The Black Watch,” but because crimson is too similar to Liverpool red for modern Evertonian sensibilities, the current edition’s diagonal stripe has a deep salmon hue.