A video shows an unmanned boat that is out of control and dangerously close to beachgoers in Florida.

On September 15, a man was pushed off his boat after striking a wave near Pass-A-Grille Beach in Florida, and the unmanned craft was heading toward beachgoers.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office shared the dramatic rescue footage on Facebook, where it has received over 35,000 views.

The caption said, “Yesterday, we received reports of an individual in the sea after being ejected off their sailboat off of [Pass-A-Grille].” “The Marine & Environmental Lands Unit, working with the Flight Unit and beach deputies, was able to promptly rescue the person who was treading water about a half-mile offshore.”

Log into Facebook to begin sharing and interacting with your friends, family, and acquaintances.

Sergeant Ron Blair of Tampa’s WFLA television station said the man was too far from the shore to swim in. However, the man’s phone was still functional, and he was the one who dialed 911.

The man was successfully recovered, and a Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office representative told This Website that he had no injuries. Deputies from the marine unit can be seen tossing a rope to the man and pulling him to safety in the Facebook video.

The out-of-control boat, which was perilously near to the shore and beachgoers, was suddenly the focus of responders.

In the footage, the deputy says, “When you go down there, it seems like there’s some folks in the water close to the beach.” “You might want to get on the PA or call over to them to get out of the water before this boat hits them.”

Before first responders came up to it and matched its speed, the runaway boat circled a few times. The boat was boarded by a marine deputy, who regained control of the vessel.

“While teamwork and good training thankfully helped bring this perilous scenario to a safe finish, remember to wear your life jacket and use an engine cut-off switch or ‘kill cord’ to prevent runaway vessels if you’re operating a vessel,” the Facebook post stated.

According to WFLA, the kill cord connects to the ignition, which a boater may easily connect to themselves. If the boater loses his or her equilibrium and is flung. This is a condensed version of the information.