A video shows an SUV that was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run collision with a fountain.

Police in Pennsylvania released video of a car driving across a town square and falling in a fountain during an early Thursday morning incident.

The SUV was seen speeding up and heading straight for the fountain in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, according to the camera. It then breaks through a barrier and flies through the air for a brief moment before crashing down and coming to a halt in the fountain. Following the collision, the front of the automobile was destroyed, according to the footage.

According to the Chambersburg Police Department, the accident happened just before 3 a.m. on Thursday morning. The vehicle struck and destroyed the fountain in the town’s Memorial Square, according to an online description of the incident. According to police, the car involved in the incident was involved in a hit-and-run near a Days Inn.

“Just previous to this accident, the incident was reported to the Pennsylvania State Police. When the vehicle was involved in a second accident in the square, [Pennsylvania State Police] and [Chambersburg Police Department] units were attempting to locate it. Units from the [Chambersburg Police Department] arrived shortly and began an investigation into the second collision “as mentioned in the description

The driver of the vehicle involved in the accident was brought to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The crash was being examined “as a probable DUI,” police said on Thursday. A separate hit-and-run incident near the Days Inn is being investigated by state police. Following the incident, police released images collected by cameras in downtown Chambersburg.

The Pennsylvania State Police were contacted for comment by the Washington Newsday.

The crash, according to the Chambersburg Public Opinion, did severe damage to the fountain and caused portions of it to fall off, including a statue.

According to the newspaper, the fountain is a memorial for people of Franklin County, Pennsylvania, who were murdered during the Civil War.

The Borough of Chambersburg told the publication that the borough has contacted a company that will assess the damage to the statute as a result of Thursday’s collision.

“The accident happened just a few hours ago, so we don’t have a cost estimate yet,” said Dave Finch, assistant borough manager. This is a condensed version of the information.