A video shows an alleged Florida shooter breaking into a neighbor’s house with a sledgehammer.

Surveillance footage released recently shows a Florida man breaking into a neighbor’s house with a sledgehammer before reportedly shooting a resident.

On September 8, the footage shows the culprit, subsequently identified as Julio Perez, 37, bursting through the front door of the house with a revolver.

According to WSVN, Perez was pursued by a second man wielding a baseball bat, who has yet to be publicly recognized by police.

At the time of the break-in, Claudia Porro, the wife of shooting victim Robert Muina, said she heard a “big explosion.”

She told the news station, “My kids were all in their rooms.” “There was a massive boom,” says the narrator. The door was strewn across the floor. One of my neighbors enters my house through my door, which is on the floor.”

Muina made an attempt to stop the invaders and steal Perez’s rifle. He was shot in the shoulder and beaten with a bat, according to reports.

According to WSVN, Muina was airlifted to Kendall Regional Medical Center and has since been discharged.

According to WPLG, Porro and the couple’s three children were hiding in a closet during the incident.

“You’re supposed to feel protected when you’re at home,” Porro remarked. “Since then, falling asleep has been quite difficult. It’s difficult to be in a space, such as the living room, without feeling as if someone will burst in through the front door like they did.”

Muina and Perez had a long-running feud, according to Porro. She claimed that the family had to flee their home because of the “horrifying” home invasion.

According to the fundraising, they have set up a GoFundMe to help pay for moving fees and are living with family while saving money to move.

Perez was apprehended hours later, barely two houses away from the scene of the alleged incident. He was charged with attempted murder in the first degree and armed burglary, and he was told to stay away from Muina, Porro, and their children.

The claimed incident occurred in Miami’s Westchester area, some 10 miles west of Downtown Miami.

On Saturday, this website contacted the Miami-Dade Police Department for comment on a suspected motivation and details about the second suspect, but had not received a response by the time of publication. This is a story that will. This is a condensed version of the information.