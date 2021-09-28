A video shows a rat infestation at a Los Angeles animal shelter.

A rat pack is seen dashing in and out of a kennel at a Los Angeles animal shelter while a dog waits inside, according to a video posted online.

According to a Sunday article from CityWatch Los Angeles, the video was one of numerous photographs indicating that the East Valley Shelter has been invaded by rats. Although rats are nocturnal, the photographs were taken during the day on a recent weekend while members of the public were present, the website reported that the images were shot during the day while members of the public were present.

The video shared to YouTube appears to show at least a half-dozen different rodents skittering through openings in a kennel cage, allegedly stealing food from a dog’s bowl. It’s unclear how common the problem is at the Los Angeles Animal Services facility, which is one of six in the city.

Because rats are known to carry a variety of dangerous diseases, an infestation might pose major health hazards to the shelter’s animals, personnel, and people who adopt animals from the shelter. Health officials in Los Angeles County recently reported an increase in dogs infected with leptospirosis, an uncommon and serious bacterial infection spread by rats that can also infect humans.

“It’s a true epidemic… People are saying, ‘My dog just isn’t right,'” veterinary surgeon Dr. Alan Schulman told Los Angeles NBC station KNBC in August. “It’s the rats,” says the narrator. Dogs catch it from them since they urinate and defecate in the same places.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, leptospirosis can infect humans through cuts or scratches and cause meningitis, respiratory distress, renal damage, liver failure, and death.

According to a CityWatch Los Angeles article from last December, the shelter and at least three other Los Angeles Animal Services facilities got infected with rats while the facilities were closed to the public due to COVID-19 lockdowns.

Despite a spike in pet adoptions during the lockdowns, Los Angeles shelters eventually filled up when restrictions were removed and some owners returned their pandemic dogs.