A video shows a homeless man being set on fire while sleeping in a stairwell in New York City.

According to cops, a homeless man died after being set on fire while sleeping in a stairway in a New York City building.

On Nov. 5 at Samuel Gompers Houses on Pitt Street in Manhattan, a man wearing a white long-sleeved shirt and beige headgear took a handheld lighter to the sleeping victim’s left leg, which officials have yet to identify, according to a video acquired by the New York Post.

As the flames grew and gases covered the stairwell, the attacker exited the scene, and a second man stepped over and by the victim, according to the camera. Within seconds, the homeless man’s body was completely enflamed.

Nathaniel Terry, 27, a resident of the building, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, assault, and arson on the day of the attack, according to the New York City Police Department. The death of the homeless guy was declared a homicide, according to authorities.

According to the New York Daily News, the unidentified victim died of his injuries in the New York Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center burn unit on Thursday, 13 days after the attack.

According to authorities, the victim was in his 30s and slept in the Samuel Gompers Houses building’s hallways and stairwells on a daily basis. According to authorities, the victim had sustained burns to 75 percent of his body by the time inhabitants of the building managed to put out the fire.

“He looked like he was on fire, like he was about to burst.” I got a whiff of it. He wasn’t even upset or upset in any way. He didn’t even make a sound. After witnessing the incident, Christopher Watson, 37, a resident of the building, told the Daily News, “He was simply on fire.”

According to police sources, officers originally responded to a 911 call reporting that the man had a crack pipe on his lap and that the pipe had ignited his clothes. They reportedly poured water on the man as he burned, according to the caller.

Investigators discovered a crack pipe on the victim and first assumed he had put himself on fire by mistake, but that belief was dispelled when they discovered surveillance video from the stairs, according to officials.

According to a police source, Terry said he was trying to “scare” the victim away when he was arrested.

A 36-year-old building resident named John stated he couldn’t believe Terry would do such a thing.

A 36-year-old building resident named John stated he couldn't believe Terry would do such a thing.

John was quoted as saying, "I can't fathom him doing it."