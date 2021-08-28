A video shows a Florida deputy using a defibrillator to save the life of a student.

A school resource deputy uses a defibrillator to save the life of a teen student who fell after having difficulties breathing at Wharton High School in Tampa, Florida, according to body camera footage.

According to a statement made by the Hillsborough County Sheriff Office, the teenager was breathing irregularly before falling outside campus on August 17.

The cause of the student’s medical emergency has not been revealed.

One of the pupils on site alerted school staff, who responded appropriately, with the school nurse arriving to aid the student immediately before calling Master Deputy William Mellana, the Wharton High School School Resource Deputy, for assistance.

Mellana told NBC’s News Channel 8 on Friday, “He didn’t really exhibit any signs of being responsive other than some strange breathing.” “The nurse handled the majority of the job, she did everything, she was first, she responded well, she did what needed to be done, and she was assisted by a couple other people at the school who were quite caring and quick to respond.”

Before Tampa Fire Rescue arrived at the school, Mellana went to grab the defibrillator to shock the teen’s chest and conduct CPR for several minutes.

“We got it there quickly, attached it, and it instructed us to shock him, which we did, which made it real, and then we started CPR. “Until EMS arrived, we gave him CPR,” he said.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the student was moved to AdventHealth Wesley Chapel hospital after stabilizing to receive additional medical attention, where he later healed and was released.

“There is no better reward in doing our duties than being able to help someone and especially save someone’s life,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. Deputy Mellana’s efforts are a brilliant example of the gallantry and calmness under duress that law enforcement personnel must demonstrate on a daily basis.”

“We are extremely grateful that the first-aid training that each of our deputies receives was able to assist this young man in returning home to his family,” Chronister said.

Wharton High School and the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office were contacted by this website. This is a condensed version of the information.