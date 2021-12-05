A video shows a family dog wagging its tail while Mountain Lion Paws separate them via a glass patio door.

On Thursday, a Colorado dog owner recorded a “scary” stare-down between her family pet and a mountain lion.

A “huge, enormous mountain lion” can be seen prowling the patio of a property in Grand Lake, Colorado, in the footage. The wild animal appears to be peering into the house, specifically at Dash, a 13-year-old shih-poo.

Sarah Boles, Dash’s owner, filmed the three-minute interaction while pleading with the dog to step away from the only barrier between the two animals: a glass window. As of Sunday evening, a video of the stare-down had been viewed over 3.5 million times on TikTok.

Boles stated, “He wants to eat my dog.”

“Dash, get back,” Boles told the dog as the mountain lion neared the door.

When the mountain lion began tapping on the door with his paw, she continued pleading Dash to move away.

Dash, on the other hand, began wagging his tail while the mountain lion proceeded to paw at the window.

“I’m not going to lie,” Boles stated emphatically. “This is quite frightening.” The mountain lion then circled the porch before returning to the front door. The mountain lion began to wander away after a few more seconds of staring.

Dash started barking at the mountain lion at that point. The enormous cat, on the other hand, appeared unconcerned and left the area.

Boles did not believe the mountain was a danger to her.

“The lion was never violent; instead, it was as curious as my dog to see what was on the other side of the glass,” Bole told Storyful. “Although I was a little scared, I didn’t feel threatened, and the lion was intrigued by its own image and the dog.” She described the cat as “the most beautiful animal I’ve ever seen, as well as the most powerful and frightening animal I’ve ever seen,” according to local newspaper Sky-Hi News. “In my analytical thinking, I knew the cat couldn’t get in, but…I’m five feet away and it’s tapping on the glass.” According to Granby wildlife officer Serena Rocksund, the mountain lion never appeared to be attempting to track the dog.

“I don’t believe it’s the cat.” This is a condensed version of the information.