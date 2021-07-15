A video shows a DoorDash driver tampering with a cop’s order, which reads, ‘Hope That D-k Taste Good.’

The New York Police Department (NYPD) is looking into a video that was shared on social media earlier this week that appeared to show a food delivery driver tampering with a meal that was supposed to be delivered to a Brooklyn precinct officer.

According to NBC 4 New York, a DoorDash driver placed a note inside a Chipotle container with his bare hands on the video, which has since been deleted.

“B—h, I hope that d-k tastes good!” According to the New York Post, the note misspelled a common vulgarism for male genitalia.

“Ya know I’m about to violate the s–t out of this order 61st precient (sic),” said the video’s description, which was shared on Facebook by user So Certified.

“I’d imagined myself in situations like these… “God, you’ve been so kind to me that I don’t know how to repay you,” it continued.

The incident happened between 2 and 3 p.m. Monday, according to authorities. The order was delivered to a cop in Brooklyn’s 61st precinct, who promptly threw the food away.

According to News 12 The Bronx, the cop had apparently started eating the allegedly poisoned meal before he discovered the note.

The order was placed at the Chipotle on Kings Highway and 13th Street, according to police, and the individual who filmed the video was a DoorDash delivery driver, not a Chipotle employee.

According to the New York Post, the user account for the DoorDash driver — who has not been publicly identified — was deactivated following the event.

The spokeswoman stated, “This behavior is completely inappropriate and has no place in our community.” “We take merchants’, customers’, and Dashers’ trust and respect very seriously. We’ve turned off the Dasher and contacted the client who was involved.”

According to the NYPD, the driver might face felony charges of reckless endangerment as a result of the event.

The footage was “awful,” according to a fellow DoorDash driver who was picking up an order at the same Chipotle location where the allegedly infected order was suspected to have originated.

“You don’t mess with with people’s food. The New York Post quoted Secundino Melendez, 48, as stating, “That’s one thing you don’t do.”

“No one should have to go through something like that… [People] should be able to open their food without fear, but you know how things are in this world. He exclaimed, “This is a crazy f—–g world.”