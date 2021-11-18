A video of teen girls assaulting Philadelphia train passengers has sparked an investigation.

Police in Philadelphia are investigating an alleged assault after a video of an attack aboard a Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) train went viral on social media.

The event happened on the Broad Street Line train near Erie station around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

At least three girls can be seen yelling at another group while seated on the train in the footage.

One of the girls then throws a punch at one of the persons sitting down, while another shouts at the crowd.

The sitting group remains passive throughout, refusing to get out of their seats or respond to the shouts.

Two of the girls in the first group then turn on and attack a girl who is standing nearby.

They force the girl’s head into the train door before kicking and stomping on her as she collapses to the ground.

Someone can be heard trying to gain the attention of one of the females kicking, who then gets a shoe and starts hitting the girl on the floor with it.

The girls who are attacking in the video look to be Black, while the group being yelled at appears to be Asian. Investigators have not stated whether or not they believe this is a racial incident.

According to NBC Philadelphia, a SEPTA representative described the incident as “violent and unsettling,” and said those engaged were students.

The event is being investigated by SEPTA Police, Philadelphia Police, Philadelphia School Administration officials, School District Police, and the Philadelphia Human Relations Commission.

According to Fox News, four of the teens on the video have been identified thus far. There have been no significant injuries reported.

SEPTA and the Philadelphia School District must enhance security measures, according to Philadelphia City Councilman David Oh.

He stated, ” “The police, SEPTA school safety officers, formerly known as school police, and SEPTA itself must all respond.

“There is a police force there, and we must see them.”

SEPTA issued a comment after being approached by The Washington Newsday.

The following was part of the statement: "On an investigation into an attack involving kids on SEPTA, SEPTA Transit Police are collaborating with Philadelphia Police, Philadelphia School Administration officials, School District Police, and the Philadelphia Human Relations Commission.