A video of students in Illinois kneeling in protest of a Spanish-language song has gone viral.

A video of Illinois kids bowing while a Spanish-language song plays has gone viral, prompting school authorities to express their disappointment.

On Saturday, students from Marist High School, a Catholic preparatory high school in Chicago, were observed kneeling in protest at a homecoming dance when a Spanish song played.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Elizabeth Pacheco and Maia Trevino, both 16, reported that while the song was playing, some classmates made offensive comments about Mexicans.

Pacheco wrote on Instagram on Sunday, “In a post I made on Instagram on Sunday, I said: “During Hispanic Heritage Month, you send us emails requesting photos of our family.

“You put up our papel picado banners all over the school. Why do you despise us if you love our food, ethnic fashion, and enthusiasm so much? Would you mind if we knelt and listened to your country music?” Many children were seen kneeling or sitting down in the video as the music continued to play throughout the event.

It has been seen over 189,000 times since it was uploaded.

