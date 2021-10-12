A video of an Apple Store stabbing over a mask dispute has surfaced, and police are on the lookout for the suspect.

Authorities have released additional video of a violent confrontation inside an Apple Store in New York City in the hopes of gaining new information. According to ABC7, the surveillance film recorded the crime on Friday night, in which the suspect stabbed a security guard after being requested to wear a mask at the Chelsea store.

When the guard, Alejandro Sosa, queried him about his lack of a mask, the suspect, who has yet to be recognized, grew agitated. As the fight became more heated, the suspect pulled out a knife and started stabbing Sosa three times in the arm, back, and forehead, as shown in the video.

Following the tense attack, the suspect fled the premises and has yet to be apprehended by authorities. He was last spotted wearing blue trousers, black sneakers, and a black jacket with red lettering when he went into the store. The suspect was partially covered in his face as he fled the scene, making his way to the subway station on West 14th Street and Eighth Avenue, according to police.

@NYPD10Pct @Manhattan WANTED for ASSAULT: On 10/8/21 @ 6:20 PM, inside of 401 West 14th St. (Apple Store) @NYPD10Pct @Manhattan WANTED for ASSAULT: On 10/8/21 @ 6:20 PM, inside of 401 West 14th St. (Apple Store) @NYPD10Pct @Man Victim #1 was slapped, slashed, and stabbed by the offender, who then punched female victim #2. If you have any information, contact or text NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. Up to $3,500 in prizes are available. pic.twitter.com/AchFN4q44O — @NYPDTips (@NYPDTips) is a Twitter account run by the New York City Police Department. 12th of October, 2021 Following the incident, Sosa, 37, was brought to Bellevue Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. As of Sunday, he was still receiving treatment and is expected to make a full recovery.

Iris Figureroa, Sosa’s wife, spoke with Eyewitness News about the attack and expressed her hope that the offender would be apprehended soon. She further stated that her husband began working at the Apple Store location in March 2020 and had never experienced anything similar to the assault on Friday in his entire time there.

“I really want [the suspect]would come forward, come forward and let the cops get them,” Figureroa added. “I don’t know why they did this to my husband.” “He went to work, did his job, and never had any problems, so this is quite terrible to me.” Prior to the incident, Sosa and Figureroa had discussed starting a family together. They’ve narrowed their attention. This is a condensed version of the information.