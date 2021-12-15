A video of a priest officiating at his ex-wedding girlfriend’s has gone viral.

After live filming his ex-girlfriend marrying another guy, a priest in the Philippines has gone viral.

Fr. Roniel Sulits is a priest of the Parish of Sto. Nino de Lipa in Batangas and a popular YouTube celebrity. Sulit would live stream and blog to his 140,000 Youtube fans on a regular basis. He livestream himself officiating his ex-girlfriend Maria Korina’s wedding last week.

Sulit, according to ABS CBN News, made light of the situation by telling jokes to the visitors and explaining that it was not a coincidence. After telling him about her engagement, he stated his ex-girlfriend proposed it, and the two thought it would be a fantastic idea for material on his platforms.

Sulit stated during the ceremony: “I’ve married a lot of couples, but today I’m nervous since Korina is my ex-girlfriend.

“We’re live on social media, so this is embarrassing. But I’m not going to stop the wedding; it’s something that only happens in movies.” Sulit recounted how this transpired, which was received with laughter and applause.

He went on to explain: “You can see Korina is nervous in the monitor, but not because of her wedding, but because of what I’m about to tell. She’s also worried about whether or not I’ll show up.

“Before today, Korina texted me to tell me that she and Manuel had gotten engaged.

“She’s getting a little jittery now. She emailed me a picture of her engagement ring. She said that would be fantastic material for my vlog.” Sulit and Korina met at church when they were younger and, despite their separation, maintained they are both satisfied with their lives.

Sulit also wished Korina and her new husband, Manuel, a happy and prosperous new life together.

He went on: Isn’t it true, Korina, that the past is gone? We’ve moved on with our lives; I’m a priest, and you’re getting married.

“I inquired if she was pleased, and she responded yes, she was extremely happy. Manuel, she claimed, was brought into her life by God.

“I wish you and your partner a happy and fulfilling life together. They say that a marriage is made up of three individuals, and the third person isn’t me, but God. In your marriage, God will be with you.” Sulit’s Facebook page has subsequently pulled down the original live broadcast footage. This is the video. This is a condensed version of the information.