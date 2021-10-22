A video of a Marine veteran intervening in an armed robbery has gone viral.

The moment a US Marine Corps veteran successfully halted an armed robbery at a petrol station in Arizona is captured on security camera footage.

Two suspects can be seen entering the gas station in a video supplied by the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office. One of the suspects is wielding a gun, which he is pointing at the victim, later identified as James Kilcer.

Kilcer lunges out and grabs the gun with one hand while swinging a white plastic bag with other stuff with the other.

Kilcer’s impulsive move causes the bag to collide with the robber’s face, sending both suspects crashing to the floor. As the video concludes, the second unarmed suspect is seen scrambling out the gas station entrance.

Kilcer’s brave response has gone viral on social media, with the video garnering millions of views on Twitter and Facebook.

According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred on Wednesday, October 20, at a Chevron in Yuma, and involved three individuals, one of whom was equipped with a weapon.

When Kilcer intervened and disarmed the armed man, authorities said he was “pointing the weapon toward the cashier.”

"When the other two suspects saw their fellow criminal stopped, they left the area," Yuma County Sheriff's Office said. "Until law enforcement arrived, the customer was able to restrain the suspect he disarmed."

The armed robbery and aggravated assault suspect was ultimately identified as a juvenile and put into the Yuma County Juvenile Justice Center.

His two accomplices have yet to be apprehended, despite the fact that the inquiry is still underway. Thanks in part to Kilcer’s efforts, no more injuries were reported.

“The Marine Corps trained me not to [mess]about,” Kilcer told the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office when asked how he was able to handle the situation so calmly.

Kilcer, who served in Afghanistan and now works as a contractor for the Department of Defense, told ABC15 that he was on his way to work when the incident occurred.