A video of a Jamba Juice robot kiosk failing miserably at pouring smoothies has gone viral.

The robot was filmed making a smoothie for Tiktok user @cyncity22, but it fell short at the last obstacle, missing the cup entirely. The video, which was posted on October 14, has over 1 million views and has been flooded with jokes about the robot’s failure to pour.

Jamba Juice debuted robot kiosks in December 2020 at a Walmart in Dixon, California, and revealed a second robot earlier this month at a mall in Downey, California.

The kiosks were developed in collaboration with robot smoothie producer Blendid and are driven by machine learning and artificial intelligence. The devices should theoretically be able to create nine drinks at once in under three minutes.

A robotic arm, blenders, refrigerators, and other ingredient dispensers are used. A customer’s smartphone can be used to complete the ordering, payment, and pickup processes.

In this occasion, @cyncity22’s smartphone was utilized to capture the robot’s funny gaffe, which included the arm shaking before pouring the smoothie into the cup. Only half of the smoothie made it into the cup, while the other half landed on the counter. The robot, according to the TikTok user, did not clean up the debris.

Jamba Juice in a statement to The Washington Newsday: "We're currently putting our new Jamba by Blendid kiosks through their paces, and as you can see in the video, the robot is still honing its smoothie-making talents! We want to make sure that every one of our customers has a nice day, so if a smoothie does not reach our standards, we make it right, refund the customer, and replace it." The robot moved in such a way that it appeared as if it had stopped to look at the mess before returning to its original location, much to the delight of viewers.

