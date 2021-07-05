A video of a firefighter intentionally starting fires on purpose has gone viral on the internet.

In a video posted online, a California wildland firefighter explained the usual practice of igniting controlled fires, but witnessing her set fire to land on purpose confused a lot of people.

Meg Hayes shared the footage of her using a special tool to deliberately create fires in a California woodland on TikTok on June 23. Since then, the post has gained over 1.4 million views.

In the clip, Hayes can be seen driving along in a vehicle, using what looks like a paintball gun to shoot at the trees. The tool is actually called a PyroShot, which is used to create the controlled fires that are sometimes necessary to improve land for a variety of reasons.

PyroShots are machine-gun-like devices that fire high-grade potassium permanganate balls. However, before they are fired, they are pumped with glycol, which creates a chemical reaction, as shown in the video. The reaction takes approximately 20-40 seconds, during which time the ball is launched. The ball then ignites into a flame and burns for roughly two minutes once it has landed in its designated region.

The footage perplexed viewers, who couldn’t understand why a firefighter was lighting fires. “What is the purpose of this?” One TikTok user said, “I’ve never seen anything like this before,” while a Reddit user joked that 100 firefighters get convicted of arson each year, citing a National Volunteer Fire Council study.

Firefighters actually use fire to protect some wild areas, with certain ecosystems requiring fires to be healthy. Fires sometimes known as controlled or prescribed burns are used for a variety of reasons, including removing unwanted species that threaten the native ones, promoting the growth of trees and plants, putting nutrients back into the soil and minimizing the spread of pests and disease.

Preventing the spread of current or future wildfires is one of the most important reasons for controlled flames. Smaller fires are started and controlled by wildland firefighters in the path of wildfires to burn vegetation and remove any fuel that could cause the fire to spread.

Aside from using PyroShots, firefighters also drop the balls from helicopters above the ground, or in some cases use a fire torch on the ground instead.

Controlled burns are tightly planned with “burn plans” that note the necessary conditions, including the temperature, humidity, the wind and other factors. They only go ahead if the conditions on the day match those that have been specified.

In recent news, California firefighters were reported to be quitting over their $13.45 hourly wage during the height of the wildfire season in the state. The elite teams of firefighters, known as “hotshots,” are growing sparse, as wildfires burn on in Inland Empire, Central Valley and the California-Oregon border.