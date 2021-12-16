A video of a deer smashing through a store window has gone viral.

The moment a deer slammed through the window of a Massachusetts health and wellness store was captured on shocking surveillance tape.

The break-in happened on Wednesday morning at Hempire, a CBD business in Amesbury, Massachusetts, according to Boston 25 News.

The deer can be seen bursting through the back window, running into the store, and then escaping through the business’s glass front door, according to the station’s footage.

Just before 8 a.m. local time, the Amesbury Police Department arrived on the scene and immediately called the store’s owner, Kirby Mastrangelo, to inform her of the situation.

Mastrangelo told the Newburyport News, “I believed it was a hoax call.” “I was thinking it was a radio show or something.” It’s Christmas, and a deer is coming into my business to do some shopping. ‘Ma’am, this truly happened, and we’ll have some folks on standby there until you get down here,’ the officer stated. The deer was later observed rushing along a nearby street, but police were unable to apprehend it before it departed the area, according to the newspaper.

According to the Newburyport News, Acting Police Chief Craig Bailey said, “We eventually lost sight of it and there haven’t been any reports of any deer since.” “There was some fur and blood at the site, but there was nothing that indicated the deer was going to die.” According to Mass Audubon’s website, there are around 95,000 deer in the state of Massachusetts. However, because of its enormous population size, the species has become “controversial,” with experts claiming that deer pose significant health and safety issues and frequently cause property damage.

Residents should invest in fencing and/or repellents to prevent deer from eating vegetation or destroying private property, according to Mass Audubon.

“The best long-term approach for dealing with deer on property where they are not allowed is fencing,” according to the organization. “You can either fence the entire property or build fencing around individual plantings to keep deer out. “Those interested in protecting shrubs can “hang bars of soap on the branches,” according to the group.

“Studies show that Dial and Irish Spring are the most effective deer repellents. Remove the bars. This is a condensed version of the information.