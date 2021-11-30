A video of a daycare worker dragging and spanking a child has prompted a lawsuit from Texas parents.

According to ABC13, a complaint has been filed against a daycare in Crockett, Texas, for persistent neglect and abuse.

A video of a Treehouse Academy daycare provider was posted “jerking the toddler across the floor after flipping him over while he sobbed.”

Paula Vargas Mendez, the child’s mother, also worked at Treehouse Academy, so she assumed her child was safe, according to ABC13. She could tell something wasn’t right, especially when he seemed to be in difficulty.

Vargas Mendez stated, “He’d start crying.” “He’d start trembling and hiding,” says the narrator. Then she came across the video.

“That’s the age of a two-year-old. That is a child who is completely innocent “Vargas Mendez expressed his thoughts. “In every aspect, I feel like I failed my child. I wish I could go back in time and do something.” Shaquill Johnson, Seklethia Jackson, and Sabrina Griffin, three female Treehouse Academy employees, handed themselves in to authorities in 2020. According to KTRE, they were charged with a state-jail felony of abandoning or endangering a kid. In May 2020, the Crockett Police Department’s Facebook page revealed that an inquiry into the abuse has begun.

“The initial inquiry began with claims of abuse in a school for children aged two to three years old, but we have since expanded the probe to encompass all age groups and classrooms,” the Facebook post stated. “Our primary concern is the safety and well-being of the children engaged in this case, as well as other children who may be exposed to this behavior.” The staff who were charged, however, were no-billed—which occurs when a grand jury in Texas determines that there is insufficient evidence to prosecute someone—leading the parents of seven children, including Vargas Mendez, to take matters into their own hands and sue the daycare.

“It was as though it was sending the incorrect message. ‘Hey, you can do this much and get away with it,’ it’s instructing daycare employees “Vargas Mendez commented on the case collapsing. “It’s not acceptable, and I don’t want it to happen to anyone else’s child.” According to ABC13, the daycare’s compliance history report over the last five years found 12 problems, six of which were considered serious.

The trial is set to begin in April 2022.

“These parents relied on this child care center to provide great care in a secure setting for their children. By neglecting to safeguard, the Treehouse Academy betrayed this trust. This is a condensed version of the information.