A victim is injured in a knifepoint robbery.

After a knifepoint robbery on a Liverpool street, one person was hurt.
At around 6.50pm on Tuesday, August 10, emergency services were summoned to complaints of a robbery on Breckside Park in Anfield.
Merseyside Police were called to the altercation, which included two people, one of whom was armed with a knife.
According to police, one person suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident.
Merseyside Police had a “strong presence” on the location at the time of the incident.
A residential street that runs alongside Edinburgh Park is known as Breckside Park.
