A victim is injured in a knifepoint robbery.

After a knifepoint robbery on a Liverpool street, one person was hurt.

At around 6.50pm on Tuesday, August 10, emergency services were summoned to complaints of a robbery on Breckside Park in Anfield.

Merseyside Police were called to the altercation, which included two people, one of whom was armed with a knife.

The house where human remains were discovered has been abandoned for “years.”

According to police, one person suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident.

Merseyside Police had a “strong presence” on the location at the time of the incident.

A residential street that runs alongside Edinburgh Park is known as Breckside Park.

Visit liverpoolecho.co.uk/news for the most up-to-date information.