A veterinary school team gave a puppy with upside down paws a new lease on life.

In May, the Oklahoma State University College of Veterinary Medicine was contacted about doing surgery to repair an upside-down rat terrier puppy’s front paws. “Siggi” had a successful surgery in May and is now enjoying her new puppy life as she recovers.

Milo, a foxhound puppy who was born with paws that were also looking upward, had another successful surgery a little more than two years prior. Milo’s tale made headlines across the country and around the world.

A Dallas animal rescue group contacted Dr. Erik Clary, an associate professor of small animal surgery and bioethics who also performed Milo’s surgery, as a result of the media attention.

The surgery went forward after the animal rescue group organized a successful fundraising.

Clary noted in a press release published by the College of Veterinary Medicine that Siggi’s illness appeared to be in her paws but was actually in her elbows. “These patients’ elbows come out of joint early in life for unknown reasons, resulting in significant rotation of the lower front limbs and incapacity to walk.”

Siggi’s surgery was more complicated than Milo’s because Siggi’s bones had more abnormalities in the lower region of her elbow, according to Clary. In order to perform the treatment, he had to shatter some of Siggi’s bones.

Clary and his team were fortunate in that they were able to complete the surgery on both elbows rather than needing to do two separate surgeries. He said puppies shouldn’t be anesthetized for long periods of time, but he and his colleagues finished the procedure in three to three-and-a-half hours.

Clary was accompanied by a resident, a fourth-year student, and an intern, as well as a two-person anesthetic team. Although the intern and student were not able to conduct much hands-on work, they were able to get a close look at the process. A camera was also connected, and a webcast was displayed for students in another room to view.

It's a rare ailment for most vets to encounter, but this was Clary's third time performing surgery to remedy the problem and his fourth animal.