A veterinarian sends a caution to dog owners who take their pets for walks in the woods.

If you take your dog for a stroll in the woods or in the countryside, you need be cautious.

As Birmingham Live writes, the first cases of seasonal canine disease have been documented in the UK.

A veterinarian’s office resorted to social media to warn pet owners around the country about the sickness.

The dog breeds that are most likely to produce allergic responses have been identified.

“Seasonal Canine Illness ALERT!!!!” Dowding Vets wrote.

“We’ve just seen our first incidence of seasonal canine illness,” says the veterinarian.

“Be cautious when strolling around the Daneshill Lakes region, but keep in mind that your dog could be in danger walking through any wooded area.

“We recommend that you avoid walking your dog in woods or heathland until the weather cools down.”

Symptoms of the sickness include vomiting, diarrhoea, and tiredness, according to the veterinarians.

Symptoms normally appear within 72 hours, so pet owners should check on their animals on a regular basis.

“Check between toes, in armpits and groin area, and around ears for orange/red coloured mites after walks,” the article read.

If your dog is exhibiting symptoms, the surgery recommends that you see a veterinarian.