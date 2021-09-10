A veterinarian in Liverpool has issued a warning about a “concerning increase” in the number of dogs with a potentially fatal disease.

A ‘severe and concerning increase’ in pets being admitted to Medivet in Alder Veterinary Hospital with severe haemorrhagic gastroenteritis has been noted.

They believe it is viral in origin, albeit they are unaware of the actual etiology.

“We have not been able to detect any distinguishing similarities in the instances we are addressing – such as location of same dog walking area,” they wrote on social media.

“Some of the patients are young, while others are elderly, and some are vaccinated while others are not.”

The ailment can proceed swiftly in small dogs, particularly Yorkshire terriers, miniature schnauzers, and Maltese, if discovered early enough, however it can afflict dogs of all ages.

If the disease is not treated, it can lead to low blood sugar, severe dehydration, and even sepsis.

Symptoms, according to Medivet, include, but are not limited to:

Diarrhoea that appears out of nowhere, with or without blood Lethargy Anorexia with Vomiting

“The patients we have met so far have gone south fairly quickly and require emergency medical attention,” the vets warned.

“This is a terrible ailment, and we have seen fatalities,” says the doctor. Please seek medical help if you feel your dog is sick.”

One user commented to the message with their own story, stating, “I lost my old lad to this 11 days ago.” Awful. Thankfully, his younger companions healed. I went for a walk in a private field. Very odd and sad.”

Another user wrote, “We lost our puppy to this 18-month-old and are completely distraught.”

“My Cocker Spaniel spent three days at the vet surgery,” a third stated they had seen similar incidents in Worcester. She displayed all of the aforementioned signs and symptoms.

“She has thankfully healed! The veterinarian advised against using public water bowls since the infection could be spread by pets sharing the same water.

Due to the significance of the ailment, the veterinarian has also urged informing others to promote awareness.