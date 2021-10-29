A veterinarian has issued a warning about a ‘very deadly’ antifreeze chemical that can kill pets.

This winter, a top veterinarian has issued a warning about a “very dangerous” toxin that dog owners should be aware of.

Antifreeze is a liquid that is applied to the cooling system of a motor vehicle to decrease the freezing point and prevent frozen water from damaging the radiator in cold weather.

This typical product, which is available in concentrated or ready-to-use forms, frequently contains ethylene glycol, a chemical that can be fatal to dogs in even little amounts.

Dr Lucy McKinna, a veterinary surgeon and the founder of Noochy Poochy, chatted with TeamDogs to discover more about it.

“Although odourless, it has a really pleasant flavor, and many animals will actively lick it up spilled or leaking antifreeze from garage floors or driveways,” Lucy said of the ‘very dangerous’ material.

“It’s exceedingly hazardous; even a small amount consumed can cause poisoning and death by inducing acute renal injury.”

Even a few drops can be fatal to dogs, depending on their size, with a low survival rate if the kidneys have been severely damaged.

Lethargy, vomiting, incoordination, excessive urine, excessive thirst, low body temperature, seizures, and even coma are all signs to watch for.

Wobbliness, or the appearance of ‘drunkenness,’ can develop during the first 30 minutes to 12 hours after consumption, and is one of the earliest symptoms that your dog has antifreeze toxicity.

These may appear to improve in the second stage of symptoms, but Lucy cautioned that pet owners should not be lulled into a false feeling of security by this change.

“Some of the indications seem to drastically improve 12 to 24 hours after ingestion,” she told TeamDogs, “but irrevocable damage has already been done.”

“It is critical that dogs receive antidote (fomepizole) treatment within 8-12 hours of eating ethylene glycol, as they may die if not treated quickly.”

“It’s vital to seek quick veterinarian assistance if you know or believe your dog has swallowed ethylene glycol, as the antidote has a limited time to act.”

Severe acute kidney failure develops within 36 hours, with symptoms such as loss of appetite, drooling, halitosis, convulsions, and diarrhoea.

