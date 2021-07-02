A veterinarian has issued a warning about a severe problem that affects dogs on walks on a daily basis.

When taking their dogs for a stroll, a veterinarian wants to educate dog owners about the dangers of grass seed.

Dr. Scott Miller spoke with Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary on This Morning today.

But, before his piece ended, he wanted to alert viewers about a grass seed issue that he sees “every day” at his veterinary clinic.

After a large breach exposing gangland networks, 31 EncroChat criminals were apprehended.

Dr. Scott claimed grass seed is “everywhere” and “in every single suburb of the UK” due to the time of year and recent mild weather.

Because the seeds have sharp and pointy ends, they can easily become “lodged in between a dog’s toes,” “in ears, and up noses.”

Dr. Scott explained: “Please, all dog owners, keep an eye out for these things. After you’ve taken your dog for a walk, examine them since you can simply pull them out.

“If you don’t, your dog will be in a lot of pain, and your wallet will be in a lot of misery.”

Dr. Scott described grass seed as “small wheat-sized horns” that he has spent the previous few weeks removing from various canines in his practice.

The TV veteran added in a prior interview on the show last week: “Grass seeds are everywhere, so please check between your little pooch’s toes and in his ears, because grass seeds are everywhere and we see them every day.

“We have a count on the wall behind me with the amount of people we’ve seen so far, and the numbers are skyrocketing.”