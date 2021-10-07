A veterinarian has advised against feeding dogs bread, but a ‘occasional’ piece of toast is fine.

A veterinarian nutritionist has weighed in on whether or not it’s safe to feed your dog bread or toast, and her conclusion may surprise you.

As part of the Great British Bake Off’s ‘Bread Week,’ many fans may want to try their hand at making their own milk bread, focaccia, and ciabatta breadsticks.

However, dog owners who plan to share the data should be mindful of the dangers.

According to Dr. Charley Grey, a veterinarian and nutritionist at the home-cooking platform for dogs VetChef.com, dough containing raw yeast can be ‘hazardous’ to puppies.

“Uncooked yeast can be dangerous to dogs since it can cause them to bloat,” she told TeamDogs.

This is because animals’ stomachs provide excellent circumstances for dough to rise, allowing it to expand and distend their stomach when they eat it.

Alcohol toxicosis could result if toxic levels of ethanol are discharged into their circulation.

Unsteady or ‘drunken’ stride, swollen abdomen, raised heart rate, weakness, convulsions, low blood pressure, and retching are all signs to watch for, with dogs even falling into a coma in severe situations.

Thankfully, once cooked, yeast in bread should not cause any harm or gastrointestinal trouble in puppies.

“Yeast that has been baked in bread is just fine,” Charley continued.

According to Charley, ‘occasional bread and toast’ is also ‘great for dogs.’

However, owners should be aware that bread has no nutritional value for dogs and, because to its high carbohydrate content, can lead them to gain weight.

It’s also worth noting that some breads, as well as their toppings or spreads, might be hazardous to dogs.

“Do remember that extra food on top of daily meals still adds calories, so it’s crucial that you don’t feed too much or too often,” Charley told TeamDogs.

“It’s also crucial to check that the bread doesn’t contain anything that could be detrimental to dogs, such as sugar-free spreads, which can sometimes contain deadly xylitol, or fruit-breads, which can contain raisins that are toxic to dogs.”

So, while simple white or brown bread is typically safe for your dog if he doesn’t have any allergies, nuts should be avoided.

