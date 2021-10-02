A veterinarian explains why it’s harmful to share a plate with a dog, even if it’s clean.

A veterinarian has advised that allowing your dog to lick plates, even if they have been through the dishwasher, could be hazardous to your health and that of your dog.

Some human foods are obviously harmful to dogs, and owners would never give them chocolate or alcohol, but it appears that they are less cautious when it comes to plate sharing.

Charlotte Regen, a TeamDogs blogger, questioned her Twitter followers to see if they let their pets lick their plates, and 38.5 percent said yes.

According to Wren Kitchens, one in six (15%) households in the UK let their pets perform the pre-wash clean up, indicating that this is a pretty prevalent practice.

Is it, however, harmful to give your dog a smidgeon of what you’ve eaten? There is, as it turns out.

In fact, if your dog licks your plates and is fed a raw meat diet, you and your family may be at danger of contracting salmonella.

Even after a thorough cleaning in the dishwasher, these germs might remain on your dishes.

The most common symptoms of salmonella infection are diarrhea, fever, and stomach pains, which can persist up to seven days. It can even be fatal in the case of the very young, aged, or vulnerable.

Dave Leicester, head of telemedicine at pet emergency service Vets Now, was approached for his expert opinion by TeamDogs.

“You should not be tempted to feed your dog any leftovers from your own meals, even licking your plate, for a variety of reasons,” he advised.

“The first is that dogs are poisoned by a large number of human foods. Some pet crises are unavoidable, while others are less difficult to avoid than you would believe.

“One of these preventable ones where you could avoid an unannounced emergency vet visit is your dog consuming a concealed hazard in food. We meet a lot of dogs in emergency situations that have eaten something they shouldn’t have.

“Dogs are poisoned by a variety of human foods, including chocolate, grapes and raisins, alcohol, onions, garlic, and chives, among others.

“Human food has a lot of salt, which is bad for pets.

