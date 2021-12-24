A Very British Scandal on the BBC: plot, number of episodes, full cast list, premiere date and time.

A Very British Scandal, a new BBC drama about the Duchess of Argyll, premieres this week.

Margaret Sweeny, regarded as the most beautiful debutante of the 1930s, is going through a divorce when she meets the dashing – and married – Ian Campbell, future Duke of Argyll.

Margaret not only falls in love with Ian, who is now the Duke, but also with his decaying ancestral seat, Inveraray, which begins as sexual chemistry turns into something more serious.

The cast of BBC’s Around the World in 80 Days, the number of episodes, and the start date and hour are all listed here.

Margaret persuades her doting father to help her pay for the castle’s repair, while Ian wins a divorce from his humiliated wife, with the perfect man – and perfect castle – in her sights.

The couple marries, but the honeymoon phase is short-lived. While Margaret is able to restore the castle to its former glory — at great price – Ian’s rage is frequently too much for her to manage.

When she realizes that her claim to the castle isn’t as safe as she once believed, she sets in motion a chain of events that will forever alter not just her life and the lives of those around her, but also the perception of the British nobility.

The cast of a British Scandal

Margaret Campbell, Duchess of Argyll, is played by Claire Foy.

Ian Campbell, Duke of Argyll, is played by Paul Bettany.

Maureen, Marchioness of Dufferin, and Ava are played by Julia Davis.

The cast also includes Amanda Drew, Richard McCabe, and Sophia Myles.

Other cast members include Katherine Manners, Richard Goulding, Jonathan Aris, Oliver Chris, Nicholas Rowe, and Miles Jupp.

What is the total number of episodes of A Very British Scandal?

A Very British Scandal consists of three episodes.

On December 26 at 9 p.m., the first episode will air.

The second episode will premiere on December 27 at 9 p.m.

The last episode will air at 9 p.m. on December 28.