A Vermont nurse admits to paying a woman to kidnap and torture’slaves,’ and that the videos were made for fun.

According to state authorities, a 37-year-old former Vermont nurse paid a lady from another country to film two distinct recordings of a child being abused and a guy being tortured to death.

Sean Fiore pleaded guilty to murder-for-hire, conspiracy to kidnap or murder a person in a foreign country, conspiracy to make child pornography, and possession of child pornography, according to a statement released by the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Vermont (USAO-VT).

According to prosecutors, Fiore agreed to pay his co-defendant Moraima Escarlet Vasquez Flores $4,000 in December 2018 to kidnap, torture, and murder a “slave” in Flores’ native Venezuela. Fiore used the identity “Marcus,” while Flores used “Johana.” They communicated over the WhatsApp messaging app. According to a statement given by the Department of Justice, the former nurse gave precise instructions on what kind of abuse he wanted the “slave” to endure, including being beaten, being burned with a cigarette, and being urinated and defecated on.

Flores later emailed Fiore a link to the 58-minute torture video that resulted in April 2019. Prosecutors claim the video depicted “sadistic assault and possibly death of an adult male.”

Furthermore, Fiore paid Flores $600 in Amazon gift cards to make another film showing her harming a child. According to the USAO-VT statement, the earlier video portrayed “sadistic mistreatment of a pre-pubescent boy corresponding with Fiore’s criteria” and was delivered to Fiore on Oct. 3, 2018.

“Vasquez Flores inflicted agony on the youngster in exchange for the sexual stimulation of the video’s viewer,” according to US attorneys.

Fiore was apprehended in May 2019 as part of a multi-agency investigation based on information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and leads obtained through undercover investigation. He was eventually found to have other photographs and films of juveniles engaged in sexually explicit behavior, including sexual intercourse and sadistic maltreatment.

Flores, meantime, was arrested in Colombia on Sept. 18 last year after an Interpol Red Notice was issued, and he is awaiting extradition to the United States. In the United States, she was charged with conspiracy to make child pornography, child pornography production, and aiding and abetting the receipt of child pornography.

Fiore faces up to ten years in prison for possessing child pornography, up to twenty years for murder for hire, up to thirty years for conspiracy to make child pornography, and up to life in prison for conspiracy to produce child pornography. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.