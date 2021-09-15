A venomous red-bellied black snake slithers inside a woman’s house and plunders her living room.

Sarah Kirkman, an Australian TikToker, went home one day to find her living room in shambles and was stunned to discover the “intruder”– a deadly red-bellied snake sitting on her television set.

Kirkman posted pictures of her strewn-about room and the red-bellied snake to TikTok, claiming it was her fourth snake encounter of the month. Kirkman was heard stating in the video, “It’s official, I have a snake plague.”

She said she just two days earlier observed a red-bellied coiled near her feet. Kirkman said in the video, “Just two days ago, I stepped into my laundry and heard a loud hissing sound, glanced down, and found another red belly at my feet.”

The video’s description read, “Just some highlights of the redbelly catch and relocation.” Kirkman went on to say that she had to request her neighbor’s help to get rid of the snake because the local snake removal expert was unavailable at the time.

As of Wednesday, the video, which was posted on Sunday, had received over 300,000 views.

The red-bellied snake is native to Australia and may be found primarily in the country’s eastern regions. The snakes feature glossy black upperparts, vivid red or orange flanks, and a pink or dull red belly, with an average length of 1.25 m. Experts believe the snakes aren’t typically hostile and will retreat when approached by humans. If provoked, they are more prone to attack.

A person bitten by a red-bellied snake is likely to experience nausea, vomiting, and stomach pain as a result of the bite. He may risk amputation as a result of the infection, but no deaths have been reported.