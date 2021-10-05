A vengeful ex is imprisoned, a mother sends a lovely letter, and a councillor passes away with his family by his side.

A “vengeful” ex-boyfriend convinced his ex-girlfriend that he had posted a topless photo of her on bestiality websites.

At Liverpool Crown Court, Steven Hope, 51, of Fincham Road, Huyton, guilty to having extreme pornography and sending a grossly offensive electronic message with the intent to cause distress.

“Bitter and enraged,” says the narrator. After she broke up with him, Hope threatened to send private images of the mother to her family.

He sent her a terrible video of a woman having sex with a dog and manipulated pictures of her semi-naked with canines.

A mother has a heartfelt message for the owner of a dog who leaped up at her daughter.

Yvonne Sellars, who lives in Ellesmere Port, claimed her teenage daughter Sophie, who suffers from anxiety, “had a great massive smile on her face” when she went to pick her up from school last Thursday.

Yvonne, who has hip dysplasia and a slipped disk and is looked after by her daughter Sophie, who even monitors her mother when she is at school, said: “She was saying she was walking along Overpool Road.”

“She has a lot of anxiety, and this little puppy kept jumping up at her, begging for attention.”

A popular councillor who was dubbed a “rising star” died at home, surrounded by his fiancée and mother.

Andy Corkhill, 36, was a Liberal Democrat councillor in Oxton who had previously run for election to the Wirral West Parliament.

He died of a recurrence of a cancer that he had when he was 19 years old.

Andy’s condition deteriorated after surgery in February 2021, and he died this morning at the age of 36.

