A vehicle fire causes considerable traffic congestion on the highway.

A car fire on the highway tonight resulted in a large emergency response.

Following the incident at Croft Interchange in Warrington, both the M6 and the M62 were disrupted.

At junction 21a of the M6, two lanes of the northbound carriageway were closed.

Update on the taxi driver following the Queensway tunnel tragedy that killed two people.

The automobile fire occurred on the road that connects to the M62.

Highways England released a video of the situation, which showed huge plumes of smoke, a number of halted automobiles, and emergency vehicles.

Drivers were told to expect delays tonight and to avoid the affected region if at all possible.

“2 lanes are closed on the #M6 north #J21a” #Croftinterchange due to a vehicle fire on the route joining from the #M62 in both directions,” National Highways tweeted. Officers are on the site, and firefighters are on their way. Please stay away from the area.” Inrix, a travel agency, stated: “Two lanes of the M6 northbound were closed due to a car fire between J21A M62 J10 (Croft Interchange) and J22 A49 Winwick Link Road (Newton Le Willows).

“The first and second (of three) lanes are closed.”

