A vehicle crashes into a Christmas parade in the United States, killing five people and injuring 40 more.

A truck plowed into a Christmas parade in the US state of Wisconsin on Sunday, killing five people and injuring 40 more, according to authorities.

As people watched the annual Christmas parade in Waukesha, a suburb of Milwaukee, a red SUV smashed through barricades soon after 4:30 p.m. (2230 GMT), according to officials.

“We can report that five individuals have died and forty have been injured. However, as more information becomes available, these figures may change “According to a statement posted on the Waukesha Police Department’s official Facebook page.

A “person of interest” has been taken into custody, according to police.

“Some of the persons were minors,” police chief Dan Thompson told reporters earlier, and officers had seized the implicated vehicle. Officials during the press briefing indicated there were no more threats.

According to Fire Chief Steven Howard, a total of 11 adults and 12 children were transported to six regional hospitals.

According to the authorities, a cop fired at the SUV in an attempt to halt it.

While the inquiry is ongoing, Thompson said schools will not open Monday and roadways will stay closed.

The White House is “closely monitoring the situation in Waukesha, and our hearts go out to everyone who has been impacted by this awful occurrence,” according to an official. President Joe Biden has received a briefing on the situation.

“We’ve reached out to state and local officials to offer any assistance and support that may be required,” the official added.

While local law enforcement was the first to arrive, the FBI stated that it was assisting them.

Angelito Tenorio, a candidate for Wisconsin state treasurer, was present at the parade and told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that he “watched an SUV cross over, put the pedal to the metal, and just blasting full speed up the parade path.”

“Then we heard a big crash, followed by deafening cries and screams from persons who had been hit by the vehicle,” he claimed.

The SUV rushed into the procession behind a school marching band, according to bystanders and video.

“Screaming and then people crying out their children’s names were all I heard. That was the only thing I heard “Angela O’Boyle, whose apartment overlooked the parade, was another witness who spoke to CNN.

“Praying for Waukesha tonight and all the kids, families, and community members affected by this horrific act,” Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers said.

Several lawmakers, including the state's two, offered their sympathy.