A vehicle and van crash in Southport closes the main road, injuring the driver.

When a major route in Southport was closed due to a collision, one driver was injured.

St Luke’s Road was closed this afternoon by firefighters and police after a van and car collided at the Sussex Road intersection.

At roughly 1 p.m., emergency personnel were dispatched to the location, and traffic was rerouted to Kensington Road.

Although the car experienced severe damage, no one was believed to have suffered major injuries as a result of the collision.

The car’s front end was seriously damaged, with the front left wheel knocked out of place, according to ECHO photos.

Merseyside Police said it was alerted to a collision between a van and a Volvo at and that one individual was treated by paramedics.