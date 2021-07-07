A vehicle and a police car collided on a busy route, sending both drivers to the hospital.

At around 3.30 p.m., police were summoned to Gorsey Lane in Litherland when a police car collided with a van while responding to an incident.

On Gorsey Lane, traffic has been halted in both directions, with the van and police car receiving significant damage.

The two drivers involved were transported to the hospital as a precaution after the incident and are reported to suffer minor injuries.

Following the initial accident with the police car, the white van appears to have struck with a sign post.

Merseyside Police issued the following statement, which was shared with the ECHO: “We received a report of a road traffic incident involving a police car and a van on Gorsey Lane, Litherland, at around 3.30 p.m. today (Wednesday, July 7).

“When the collision occurred, the police vehicle was in route to a different incident.

Gorsey Lane is temporarily closed, and motorists are asked to stay away until the vehicles have been recovered.

Anyone who observed the incident or has dashcam footage should contact Merseyside Police via Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook Merseyside Police CC. You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, mentioning incident reference 21000473590.