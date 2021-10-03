A vegetable company is paying workers £62,000 a year to pluck broccoli.

Picking vegetables on a farm in Lincolnshire pays up to £240 per day.

According to Hull Live, TH Clements and Son is hiring cabbage and broccoli pickers for a salary of £60,000 per year.

The exorbitant wage, which can reach £30 per hour, comes as farmers and fresh product businesses grapple with severe workforce shortages as a result of Brexit.

Because of the labor shortages, the family-owned company, which also distributes Brussels sprouts and cauliflower to major food distributors and supermarkets, has launched a significant recruitment campaign.

Instead of seasonal picking labor, the positions at the farmland near Boston, Lincolnshire, are year-round.

“We are seeking for Field Operatives to harvest our broccoli,” TH Clements wrote on social media. Excellent piecework rates, with the potential to earn up to £30 per hour, and work is available all year.”

The job offer may be found on the company’s Facebook page for anyone interested.

The Lincolnshire firm isn’t the only one giving generous remuneration to assist with harvesting.

According to Indeed, the number of recruiters raising their salaries to assist fill personnel shortages has risen to 75% this week.

The National Farmers’ Union’s regional director, Robert Newbery, told the Mirror: “Brexit is obviously having an impact.”

“People who used to be able to freely roam about Europe are no longer able to do so.”

Staff shortages are affecting the amount of food that makes it into supermarket shelves, with several retailers reporting shortages in recent weeks.

Fears of a scarcity during the holiday season are mounting, with one industry source predicting dire consequences.

The owner of Bernard Matthews and 2 Sisters Food Group, which has a big factory in Scunthorpe, Ranjit Singh Boporan, has warned of catastrophic consequences.

“With less than 100 days until Christmas, Bernard Matthews and my other poultry firms are working harder than ever to recruit workers to preserve food supplies,” he told Sky News.

“Since I raised the issue last July, nothing has really changed. In fact, it gives me no joy to point out the flaws.” “The summary comes to an end.”